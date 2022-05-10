Tiger Shroff wishes his fan good night with a dashing selfie; PIC

Apart from giving an incredible list of interesting movies, Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the leading action heroes in the industry. Tiger is known for performing unique stunts with ease. Tiger enjoys a massive fan-following who love him for his irresistible charm and brilliance. Tiger is also extremely active on Instagram. Here, he often shares tits and bits of his glamorous life, his time on shoots and movie sets, pictures with his co-stars and loved ones and of course, he also doesn’t miss the opportunity to bless his fans with his own handsome pictures. And Monday was no different.

Tiger Shroff absolutely loves to pamper his fans. On Monday night before calling it a day, Tiger sweetly wished his fans good night on his Instagram story. Of course, the good night wish was accompanied by a dashing selfie. His intense eyes pierced into our souls and made it hard for us to shift our gaze. His cute messy hair was on full display. Along with the selfie, he wrote a short and sweet message, “GN fam” and also added a heart emoji and a world emoji.

Take a look at Tiger's story HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff is currently basking in the success of his recently released Heropanti 2. He acted alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this movie. Now he has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Dhawan’s Siddharth Anand produced Rambo. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

