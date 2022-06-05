Tiger Shroff wishes mum Ayesha Shroff on her birthday; Disha Patani calls her 'most beautiful inside out'.

Tiger Shroff's mum Ayesha Shroff is celebrating another year round the sun. The doting mum and entrepreneur turns 62 today and has already received a whole lot of love on social media from her close friends and followers. Her son and actor Tiger Shroff may not be in the city to celebrate his mum's birthday, but he shared a sweet photo with his mum to mark the special day. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a monochrome photo of himself and his mum Ayesha as they smiled for the camera.

Penning a sweet birthday note, Tiger wrote, "Happy bday to the besttt mommy in the whole world. love you so muchhh Mammaa @ayeshshroff." Tiger's rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani also made sure to make Ayesha Shroff feel special with her kind words.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Disha Patani shared happy photos of Ayesha Shroff, and wrote, "Happiest birthday aunty. You are the most amazinggg human @ayeshashroff." Disha further added, "And the most beautiful inside out @ayeshashroff thank you for all your unconditional love, love you @ayeshashroff."

Take a look at Tiger and Disha's birthday wishes for Ayesha Shroff:

While Tiger and Disha have never confirmed that they are dating, the actress shares a strong bond with Tiger's family. From vacationing together to stepping out for dinner or lunch dates, Disha is an integral part of the Shroff family.

