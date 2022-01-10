Tiger Shroff wishes ‘one of his greatest inspiration’ Hrithik Roshan with a special video on his birthday

It is Hrithik Roshan’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. Even the actor’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram handle to wish him and it was lovely. Now yet another actor, who has not only shared screen space with Hrithik but also considers him one of his biggest inspirations, has wished the Greek God with a special video. Both the actors have worked together in War and it indeed was loved by fans. Sharing a scene from this movie Tiger has wished Hrithik.

In the video, we can see both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in a fighting scene. It is the scene where both the actors first look at each other, then run and give a smashing flying kick to the enemy. Both the actors almost have the same action at the same time and that is something to watch out for. Sharing this video in his Instagram story, Tiger wrote, “Happy Birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blue print for so many of us to follow. Even though we can’t come close, lots of love sir.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has taken the internet by quite a storm after his first look as ‘Vedha’ from his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha released today. Apart from this he also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

Talking about Tiger Shroff, he has a lot of exciting projects in his pipeline. From Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria to Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan sends ‘big hug’ to Hrithik Roshan on his birthday as she calls him ‘best dad ever’; WATCH​