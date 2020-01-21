Tiger Shroff wishes sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday & tells her not to get married before 80; View Post

Tiger Shroff wishes his sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday in an Instagram post and asks her not to get married before 80.

Tiger Shroff has a great bond with his younger sister Krishna Shroff. The two shell out major sibling goals. From hitting the gym together to having a lush time at family vacays and pulling each other's leg on social media, Tiger and Krishna are one of the most iconic star siblings of Bollywood. Tiger, like every typical brother, drops hilarious comments on Krishna's Instagram pictures. On the other hand, the latter responds with mushy comebacks to annoy her brother.

As Krishna celebrates her birthday today, Tiger finally gives in and expresses his affection for his younger sister wishing her on Instagram. Tiger took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself and Krishna with a heartwarming message. As seen in the photo, the two are flaunting their gym bodies. "Happiest birthday baby bro, hope you continue to punch through whatever obstacles life throws at you. Dont grow up too much more and stay the good boy that you are. Love you P.S - dont get married until your like 80 or something." Tiger wrote.

Krishna Shroff might have no plans to enter the filmy world but she manages to hog the limelight through her breathtaking pictures. Recently, the star sibling went for an exotic vacation with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. She looked super sizzling as she posed by the poolside in a bikini and flaunted her body tattoo in a picture.

