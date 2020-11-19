Tiger Shroff wishes a smashing year to his Heropanti 2 co star Tara Sutaria on her birthday: Cya at work soon

As Tara Sutaria is celebrating her 25th birthday today, Tiger Shroff showered birthday love on her and mentioned that he is looking forward to work with her in Heropanti 2.

Tara Sutaria, who is celebrating her 25th birthday today, has decided to make the most of her special day. The Student of the Year 2 actress is ringing her birthday with beau Aadar Jain in the picturesque locales of Maldives. In fact, the duo had even shared beautiful pics from the tropical paradise. Meanwhile, social media is also inundated with best wishes for Tara from across the world. Several celebrities also took to social media to shower birthday love on the actress.

Joining them, Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram story and extended birthday wishes to his Student of the Year 2 actress. Interestingly, the Baaghi actor will be collaborating with Tara once again in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming directorial Heropanti 2 and the duo is quite excited about the same. Showering birthday love on Tara, Tiger mentioned that he is looking forward to work with her. He wrote, “Happy bday T. Hope you have a smashing year ahead! Cya at work soon.” Soon the birthday girl also replied and wrote, “Thank you fav Cub!!! Cannot waiittt” followed by two heart emoticons.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s birthday wish for Tara Sutaria.

Meanwhile, Tara’s beau Aadar also took to Instagram to send birthday love on the Marjaavaan actress. He shared a beautiful pic with the birthday girl wherein she was dressed in a white coloured off shoulder dress and wrote, “Happy 25th Principessa” followed by a heart emoticon. To this, Tara replied, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

