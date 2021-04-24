Tiger Shroff wishes Varun Dhawan 'amazing year' on his birthday; Nora Fatehi shares cute selfie with SD3 star

Actor Varun Dhawan has turned 34 today and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Tiger Shroff and Nora Fatehi were the first ones among Bollywood to share heartfelt wishes for the actor.

For fans of , today holds a special place in their hearts as it is his birthday. The Badlapur actor has turned 34 today and on his special day, wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends, family and loved ones. However, leading Bollywood in wishing Varun on his special day, Nora Fatehi and Tiger Shroff have penned special notes for the October actor to wish him on social media with adorable throwback photos from the good old days.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger, who shares a cordial bond with Varun, shared a throwback selfie with the birthday boy. In the selfie, we can see Tiger clad in a black tee while Varun is seen sporting a white tee with blue denim jeans. The two stars could be seen smiling away and posing in the photo. Sharing the photo, Tiger sent his love and greetings to Varun. He wrote, "Happy bday @varundvn have an amazing year ahead, lots of love stay healthy."

On the other hand, Nora Fatehi, who has been Varun's co-star in Street Dancer 3D, took to her Instagram stories and penned a lovely birthday wish for the actor. In the selfie, we could see Varun and Nora getting goofy with filters and well, it reminded fans of the fun shoot days of Stree Dancer 3D. With it, Nora wrote, "Happy Birthday."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Varun recently returned to Mumbai after completing the Bhediya shoot in Arunachal Pradesh. The actor's wife Natasha Dalal also accompanied him for the same. At the airport, Varun urged paps to maintain distance amid the COVID 19 surge. Fans of the Badlapur actor have been wishing him on his special day by trending "happy birthday Varun" on social media.

Also Read|PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan asks paps to maintain distance as he returns to Mumbai with wife Natasha Dalal

Share your comment ×