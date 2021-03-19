Tiger Shroff wows the internet with his electrifying moves in a dance off; Hrithik Roshan drops a comment

Tiger Shroff recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video wherein he can be seen showcasing his brilliant dance moves. Here’s how Hrithik Roshan reacted to it.

When it comes to dancing, Tiger Shroff always takes it a notch higher with his killer moves. It won’t be wrong to say that he is one of the best dancers that we have in Bollywood. Be it films or stage performances, the Baaghi star never fails to stun us with his amazing dancing skills. At multiples times, the actor has proved that there is no one like him when we talk of dancing. And, his recent social media post is evidence of the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the War star shared a video wherein he can be seen showcasing his brilliant and smooth dance moves. The actor can be seen indulging in a dance face-off with a choreographer in the video. Sharing the post, Tiger wrote, “When you don't feel like doing class...biz @paresshss.” As soon as he posted it, his sister Krishna Shroff, friends from B-Town, and netizens started pouring in the love. While Krishna dropped fire and clad emoji, the Greek God commented, “Hahaha.”

While lauding it one of the users wrote, “Woah.” Another said, “Love you infinite my hero.”

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post below:

On the professional front, the 31-year-old star was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 3 with and Riteish Deshmukh. He will next be seen in Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film Ganapath Part-1, where he will be seen playing a boxer in the same with Kriti Sanon. Apart from this, he also has Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 in his pipeline.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff cannot STOP laughing over at Hrithik Roshan's serious face as he searches for samosas in a menu

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×