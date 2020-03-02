Tiger Shroff's childhood PHOTO shared by his mom has a special connection with a 90s music video; DEETS inside

Tiger Shroff's recent childhood picture shared by his mom Ayesha Shroff has a special connection with a 90s music video. Read further to know more.

It happens to be Tiger Shroff’s birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for him from the entire country on social media. The Baaghi 3 actor’s mom Ayesha Shroff is among the first people to send in wishes for his birthday. She has shared a cute childhood picture of Tiger on her Instagram handle which has caught almost everyone’s attention. The best part here is that there is an interesting story behind this throwback picture of the actor.

The Heropanti 2 actor has spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview with E Times. While talking about the picture, Tiger says that he got to know about the same only in recent times. He further adds that he was just a few months old and that he does not remember anything. The actor recalls his unawareness about the picture until his parents started playing a video after which he asked them about the same.

Check out the picture shared by Tiger Shroff's mom below:

So, let us now delve into the details of the video which Tiger is talking about. This video which is titled Pyara Bharat Yeh Kahe dates back to the 90s and features almost every popular Bollywood star of that time along with their kids. Apart from Tiger and his parents Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, the video also features and with their parents. On the professional front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 co-starring in the lead roles.

