Tiger Shroff's 'felt cute might delete later' shirtless PICS in borrowed hat leave Suhana Khan impressed

Btown stars often share adorable photos on social media with their fans and tease that they'll delete them later. However, in that course of time, the photos tend to go viral among their fan clubs. Speaking of this, Tiger Shroff, who recently returned from the Maldives with Disha Patani after ringing in the New Year, has dropped shirtless photos on his handle on Monday and has teased about deleting them later. The cute photos of Tiger in a hat have evoked a reaction from everyone including Suhana Khan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a couple of shirtless selfies in his yellow shorts from his Maldives trip. Along with his swimwear, Tiger is also seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and a cute beachy hat. Sharing the photo, Tiger wrote, "Borrowed the hat felt cute might delete later." Seeing the photo, many celebs reacted to it and Suhana also seemed to be in awe of his style. She 'liked' the photos along with Chunky Panday, Punit Malhotra and others.

Take a look:

Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff dropped a heart and smiling emoticons in the comments. On the other hand, Shaira Ahmed Khan wrote, "Don’t delete ,it’s really cute." Well, certainly fans loved Tiger's cute yet sizzling avatar in shirtless selfies as the photos went viral on social media.

On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Recently, Tiger announced that the film will release on Eid 2022 and shared a new still from the film. The actor will soon kick off last leg of shooting for the action thriller. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release on December 24, 2022.

