Tiger Shroff's fiery reaction to Disha Patani flaunting her post workout curves is all of us; WATCH

If there is one actress who is known to set social media on fire with every post, it is Disha Patani. Be it her dance reel videos or her casual selfies, Disha perfectly aces her social media game and leaves fans swooning. Once again, Disha managed to leave netizens gasping when she dropped a post workout video. Not just netizens, even her close friend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff were speechless on seeing her post workout toned midriff.

Taking to her Instagram reels and story, Disha shared posts in which she is seen clad in a black and white sports bralette with pink jogger shorts. She teamed it up with sneakers. Her hair was left open as she admired her post workout curves in the mirror at her home gym. Actor Tiger Shroff was quick to notice it and react to Disha's reel video. The Baaghi 2 actor dropped a fire emoticon with applause in Disha's comment. Krishna also was speechless as she shared a sweating emoji and wrote, "GAAAWD DAMN!"

Click HERE to see the video

Meanwhile, the actress was recently spotted at the Tadap screening where she went to support Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty. On the work front, Disha will be seen now in Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Tara and Arjun Kapoor. The film is a sequel to a 2014 film that stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is all set to release next year. It is helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

