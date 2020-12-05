Tiger Shroff's flying take on football when he misses playing leaves Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi stunned

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a glimpse of his workout session. The Baaghi 3 actor set the internet on fire as he dropped a mashup video of himself kicking a football in the gym in his unique way.

Actor Tiger Shroff never fails to shell out the right kind of motivation for his ardent fans. Be it his dedication to fitness or his discipline regarding his workout session, everything seems to leave his fans impressed. Often, the Baaghi 3 star drops glimpses of his workout sessions on social media and leaves everyone in awe. However, his recent workout video from the gym gives us a glimpse of what happens when his love for fitness and football is combined.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a video where he was seen flaunting his flying kick skills and testing them on a football. In the video, the handsome Baaghi 3 star is seen clad in athleisure as he goes onto jump and kicks a football held at a height by her trainer. Every time, the actor manages to hit the right mark and kick the football in a perfect manner. Seeing the video, fans of Tiger also got a glimpse of his love for football.

Sharing the workout video, Tiger wrote, "Cos sometimes i just miss playing," with a football emoticon. Seeing it, several fans dropped sweet comments for the star. His rumoured girlfriend liked the video. On the other hand, his mom Ayesha wrote, "Wow." Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a fire emoticon in the comment section.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his action film line ups. He will be seen in Ganapath Part 1 as the lead. The motion poster was unveiled last month and it left fans in awe. It will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment. On the other hand, Tiger also has Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film will be directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021.

