Tiger Shroff's 'jamming' video on Unbelievable makes Disha Patani and his fans go gaga over it; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a cool dance video where he was seen grooving with two choreographers on his song Unbelievable. Seeing the same, Disha Patani could not resist and dropped a sweet comment on it.

Actor Tiger Shroff has been impressing fans with his action stunts and dancing in films. However, in the past few weeks, it is his singing that has taken center stage due to his debut single Unbelievable. And now, the actor shared yet another dance video where he is seen flaunting his killer moves on his number. Seeing the Baaghi 3 actor ace dance moves with two other choreographers in the video, could not resist and dropped a sweet comment on the video.

Tiger took to social media to share a video in which he can be seen grooving on his song Unbelievable. The actor was seen clad in a white shirt with jeans as he matched steps with two other choreographers on the song. The video grabbed the attention of Tiger's fans and went viral on social media. The actor shared in his caption how he and the choreographers got together to dance it out on the peppy number. Along with fans, Disha too was left spellbound.

Tiger wrote, "Jamming with the #unbelievable new school brothers #youareunbelievable @ankan_sen7 @sahil_m_khan7official." Disha took to the comment section and wrote, "Wow."

Take a look at Tiger's performance and Disha's comment:

Even when Tiger's debut song was released, Disha Patani had shared the same on her Instagram story and lauded the Baaghi 3 actor's tryst with singing. Often, the two stars react to each other's social media posts and leave their fans excited. On the work front, Disha has recently wrapped up Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with . On the other hand, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.

