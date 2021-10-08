Tiger Shroff's latest stunt video is inspired by THIS Marvel superhero's game; See Krishna's reaction to it

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in the industry. He never misses his gym workouts and the Instagram handle of the actor is proof. The Heropanti 2 star keeps updating his fans about his new workout sessions. Well, it’s a known fact that he loves practising different types of kicks and also inspires his fans. A few days back he had shared a video of his flying kick and now, once again he has stunned everyone with his tornado kick which is inspired by the 'Spiderman game'.

Taking to Instagram, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared a video in which he is seen performing a gymnastic stunt at the gym. He is dressed in a yellow tee and grey trousers and can be seen running towards his trainer while swirling in the air not once but 4 times. His caption reads, “4! Ok, im proud of this one. If you guys have played the new spiderman game…you know…using this in my next action seq for sure.” His films mostly have action scenes which the actor is fond of too.

As soon as he shared the video, his sister Krishna Shroff dropped shocking face emojis and his mother dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

Click here to view the video:

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen Heropanti 2 which also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The action drama will be releasing on May 6, 2022. It is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from this, he also has Baaghi 4, Ganapath, and Rambo in his kitty.

