Tiger Shroff's little fan crashes his dance class to learn War song's hook step; Here's what happened next

Tiger Shroff is known to be one of the popular dancers in Bollywood. Recently, the Baaghi 3 actor's dance class had a little guest who wanted to learn a step from him. But, what happened next between the two is winning the internet.

Actor Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following across the nation and even across the globe. The Baaghi 3 star has established himself in the league of the best action stars in Bollywood and he is also known to be a divine dancer. Tiger also has a dedicated fan base among kids and often, many of their parents share videos of their munchkins dancing to Tiger's songs on social media that leave the actor in awe. However, today, an adorable thing happened when Tiger's dance class was crashed by a little fan who wanted to learn dance from him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared videos of him turning dance teacher for a little boy who wanted to learn the hook step of War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. In the video, we can see Tiger holding the boy's arms and helping him learn the steps as they observed themselves in the mirror. However, soon the little boy started doing his own steps and Tiger followed his lead. The goofy video is surely winning the internet.

Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "A little guest in class today wanted to learn the hook step to his fav song." On the next video, Tiger wrote, "Getting there," as he taught the little boy some of the steps. Next, Shroff shared a video where the little boy seemed to be distracted and wrote, "Not doing a very good job at teaching." Finally, Tiger gave up and followed the lead of the little boy.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Tiger teaching his little fan the hookstep to his fav song

Then kid teaching Tiger

This video is so adorable

Every kid s fav @iTIGERSHROFF

Most down to earth superstar #TigerShroff #Inspiration @AyeshaShroff @TeamTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/cIWLydpjRv — Tiger Fan Bhargav (@BhargavTiger) October 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger's recent single debut Unbelievable has managed to impress everyone. The actor turned singer left everyone in awe of his silky voice and performance in the song's video. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Disha Patani is proud of her little brother's artwork as she drops a pic of it; Tiger Shroff's mom is in awe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×