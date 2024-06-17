Tiger Shroff’s little fan holds plank for 25 minutes just to get reply from him; amazed actor says, ‘Kaash mai bhi...’

Tiger Shroff is renowned as one of the fittest and toughest actors in Bollywood, known for executing action sequences and stunts that other stars aspire to. However, imagine seeing Tiger express a desire to achieve something extraordinary in fitness. Yes, you heard it right! A young fan of Shroff has seemingly garnered his reaction, and for all the right reasons.

Tiger Shroff reacts to young fan's 25-minute plank challenge

Taking to Instagram stories, Tiger reshared a reel video of a young fan successfully completing a 25-minute plank challenge. In the video, the fan mentioned that he had been waiting for Shroff's comment for 25 days, so he decided to do a 25-minute plank challenge and vowed to add a minute each day until Tiger responded.

It appears that the young fan's 25-minute plank challenge caught the attention of the Baaghi actor, as he acknowledged the fan's dedication and expressed his own desire to achieve the same. Shroff exclaimed, "25 mins! ? Kaash main bhi kar pata bhai, amazing!"

Check out Tiger's reaction here:

Tiger Shroff on the work front

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Up next, Pinkvilla earlier reported that Tiger and Karan Johar are collaborating on a big-budget movie. According to sources close to the development, the duo have been discussing various topics over the past few months and have settled on something very exciting.

The source revealed that it is a film produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions. After reviewing multiple scripts, both Tiger and Karan believe that this is the best film for Tiger to make his comeback to the big screen in 2025. The details are currently being finalized, and an announcement is expected by the end of June.

The source elaborated that the film would reveal a different aspect of Tiger, and currently, the director's identity is being kept confidential. They emphasized that while the movie is undoubtedly an elaborate entertainer, the character portrayal will diverge significantly from anything he has undertaken in the past decade.

