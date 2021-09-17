On Tiger Shroff's looks being compared with Kareena Kapoor, Jackie Shroff has THIS apt reply to trolls

Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff is one of the most talented actors in our industry and he enjoys a massive fan following. Although the actor is one of the most good-looking actors in our industry now, but there was a time when netizens used to make fun of his looks and said that he looked feminine. Some even compared Tiger’s looks to that of Kareena Kapoor Khan. Well, addressing these comments, Jackie has finally reacted to these comparisons in an interview with ETimes.

Jackie Shroff said that just because Tiger Shroff is his son, one cannot expect him to have been born with a beard. “About this whole macho-macho comparison, he is young. He is still growing. He is a cub for God’s sake and he is getting there. Also, I am glad that he does not look like what people expect him to. Matlab Jackie ka bachcha hai toh daadhi ke saath hi pait se bahar aayega kya (Did people expect Tiger to be born with a beard because he is my son?)? Being compared to Kareena!” he said. “And you should see his replies to those comparisons and memes. He was cool with it. He knows his action well so he knew when he fought on-screen or danced, he looked like a Tiger. It’s tough for a guy to dance well when he is good at action. But he does both well,” Jackie added.

Recently Tiger Shroff had appeared in Arbaaz Khan’s chat show Pinch and he too reacted to such mean comments where fans had trolled him for his looks. Tiger said that he feels this was a deliberate movie to play to his strengths.

On the work front, Tiger has a few projects in the pipeline as well. These include Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff to commence shooting for Ganapath in UK from October end