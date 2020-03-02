Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesh Shroff pens down a sweet message for him on his birthday; Calls him the best son

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shoff has recently shared a sweet post for him on his birthday. Read further to know more details about the same.

Tiger Shroff has been able to win the hearts of the audience ever since he made his debut in the Hindi film industry. Be it his acting prowess or be it his dancing skills and action-packed sequences in movies, Tiger has done it all by himself with complete perfection. The talented actor is among few B-Town celebs who have been able to make a name in the world of Bollywood within a very short period and his constant success is proof!

Today happens to be the birthday of this talented soul and on this special occasion, Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff has penned down a sweet message for him on her Instagram handle. She has shared a childhood picture of the Heropanti 2 actor along with her post which is equally adorable. Ayesha Ji writes, “Happiest birthday to my Tiger. You are the best son a mother could be blessed with.” These kind words of Tiger’s mother will surely melt anybody’s heart.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be collaborating with again for the movie Baaghi 3 much to the excitement of the fans. It has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, the movie also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in significant roles. The actor’s first look from another movie Heropanti 2 has been recently unveiled which has received rave reviews from everyone.

