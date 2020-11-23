Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha shares a photo of him; Says 'Something SUPER special coming soon'

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of the Baaghi actor wherein he looks extremely handsome.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff often shares pictures of her son, actor Tiger Shroff and her daughter Krishna Shroff. Recently, Ayesha took to her social media handle to share a stunning picture of Tiger. In the picture, the Baaghi actor can be seen posing in style in front of the camera. While sharing the photo of Tiger, mom Ayesha wrote, ''Something SUPER special coming soon @tigerjackieshroff''.

A few days back, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to share a motion poster of his new upcoming film Ganapath. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, while it will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The film is an action thriller and the shooting of the same will begin soon. Ganapath will release in the year 2022. While sharing the poster, Tiger wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment."

Take a look at Ayesha Shroff’s latest post here:

A week ago, Tiger jetted off to the Maldives for a vacation. Reportedly, rumoured girlfriend, also accompanied Tiger on the vacation. However, both the stars had treated their fans with scintillating pictures from their exotic vacay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will soon start shooting for Heropanti 2 opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is the sequel to his debut hit film, Heropanti. The action-drama will be helmed by Ahmed Khan.

