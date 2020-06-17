Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff is all praises for her son's team; Calls them 'Hardworking, Loyal, Family'

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff shares a throwback picture of the actor posing with his team as she showers praises for his team.

Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of him, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from his films amid the lockdown. Not only this but the actor has also been flaunting his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles to try at home with fans through his social media posts. Recently, the actor dropped yet another cool glimpse of a surprise that he plans on releasing in the month of July 2020. Tiger captioned the photo as, “Dropping something special this July.”

And today Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff shared a throwback photo of the actor with his amazing team. In the picture shared, we can see the Student of the Year 2 actor sitting in the middle donning a blue coloured shawl and a pair of cool sunglasses. He is surrounded by his wonderful team. Tiger is all smiles as he poses for a perfect picture with his team. Sharing the photo and praising the Baaghi 3 actor's team, Ayesha Shroff wrote, "Team Tiger Solid. Hardworking. Loyal. Family."

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff announces special surprise for fans with a cool photo; Siddhant Chaturvedi says ‘Ane Do, Ane Do’)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film managed to win the hearts of the audience and made over Rs 90 crores at the box office before the theatres were shut down due to the COVID 19 lockdown. Next up, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Check out Ayesha Shroff's post here:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×