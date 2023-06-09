Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff duped of Rs 58 lakh; Files cheating case at Mumbai Police station

Tiger Shroff's mother and wife of Jackie Shroff, Ayesha Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station. Ayesha, who is a former film producer, has been allegedly duped of Rs 58 lakh. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case. She has filed a complaint against a man named Alan Fernandes.

Ayesha Shroff cheated of Rs 58 lakh

A while ago, ANI took to Twitter and shared details about the case. The report claimed that Alan Fernandes has been charged under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. The tweet read, "Ayesha Shroff, wife of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai’s Santacruz Police station. A case has been registered against accused Alan Fernandes, under IPC sections 420, 408, 465, 467 and 468 and fraud of Rs 58 lakhs. Probe underway: Mumbai Police." Have a look:

In the past, Ayesha made headlines after she filed a case of cheating and criminal intimidation against actor Sahil Khan in 2015. She said that he failed to pay Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, Ayesha featured in a film titled Teri Baahon Mein opposite Mohnish Bahl. In 2003, she turned producer with the Govinda's Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain. Her film Boom starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif tanked at the box office.

Ayesha is quite active on social media and she is often seen rooting for her kids, Tiger and Krishna. Recently, she shared Tiger's video on Instagram. He crooned Nick Jonas and King's song Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). She was all praise for her 'beautiful child'. She wrote, "My beautiful, kind, loving child. May the whole world see your light."

