Tiger Shroff's new single Vande Mataram to be a tribute to India; Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan react to poster

Friday came with a huge surprise for Tiger Shroff fans as the Baaghi 3 actor unveiled the poster of his new single Vande Mataram. Crooning a patriotic anthem for the first time, Tiger teamed up with Jackky Bhagnani, who backed the number under his label JJust Music and is all set to drop the new song ahead of Independence Day on August 10. As soon as Tiger shared the motion poster and his rumoured girlfriend reacted to it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, "This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. Its not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August." In the poster, we could see Tiger clad in all white attire as he jumped in the air and the Indian Flag appeared in the background. We could hear Tiger's voice in the background and fans were left excited for his new single.

As soon as Tiger shared the poster, many celebs took to the comments and lauded him for coming up with it. Disha wrote, "Can't Wait." On the other hand, Hrithik commented with applauding emoticons. Rohit Roy wrote, "Fabbbbbulous!!! Agar ye aaghas hai, toh anjaam behtareen hi ho sakta hai! You, my dearest Tiger, are a box of amazement and surprises!" Like them, many other stars commented and lauded Tiger's talent.

Take a look:

Previously, Tiger has crooned songs like Casanova and Unbelievable and they have received an overwhelming response from his fans. The actor has gone on to prove that he can sing, dance, act and nail action stunts like a pro over the past few years in Bollywood. On the work front, Tiger is currently shooting for Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to release in December 2021. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. It is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

