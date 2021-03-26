Tiger Shroff's nimble footwork in latest dance clip takes the internet by storm; Disha Patani's sister REACTS

Tiger Shroff is known for his killer dance moves and once again, he put them on display in a dance clip. Soon, fans were left in awe and even Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani dropped a lovely comment.

Actor Tiger Shroff has set the bar very high for others when it comes to fitness and dance. With every video that he releases, Tiger manages to take his dancing to the next level. Speaking of this, on Friday, he shared yet another cool dance video that has left everyone including 's sister Khushboo Patani also in awe. The Baaghi 3 actor is quite an avid social media user and often shares videos of his dance routines with his friends and choreographers.

Today, Tiger shared a video in which he along with Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar on an instrumental tune. The handsome Baaghi star is seen showing off some killer moves as he grooves with Paressh. However, more than the movies, it is Tiger's impressive footwork that will leave you awestruck. Even Disha's sister Khushboo could not resist dropping a comment on the same. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "this is so fun! @paresshss" As soon as he dropped the video, fans started pouring in love.

Disha's sister Khushboo wrote, "So nice." On the other hand, Anupam Kher commented and wrote, "Mai bhi aise dance kar sakta hoon.... Sapne mei....(I can dance too this way, in my dreams)"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tiger had shared a photo recently that went viral in which he was seen flaunting his toned abs. The handsome star has been quite occupied with his projects. He will be seen next in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. It is helmed by Vikas Bahl.

