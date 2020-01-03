Tiger Shroff's reaction to Disha Patani's look from Malang is full of fire; Check it out

Rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff left a fiery comment on Disha Patani's character poster of Malang which was released today afternoon.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang's first look was released in the month of November on the occasion of Aditya's birthday. And on Friday morning, the first poster of the film featuring Aditya was out. In the poster, Aditya can be seen in an angry look as he flaunts his ripped avatar. The poster had a caption, ‘Unleash the Madness,” and it surely portrayed Aditya in an angry look. Then later, the second poster featuring Disha Patani was released.

The Bharat actress was seen channelising her inner diva in the poster and her charm made us go weak on her our knees. In the poster, Disha looked stunning as she looked over her shoulder. The poster was shared by Aditya Roy Kapur who captioned the image as, “In love...living life from one high to another.” The audience has been going gaga over Disha's look in the poster but not only Disha's fans even her friend and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is going in awe of Disha's look. Sharing the poster on his Instagram story, Tiger captioned it as, "All the best @dishapatani" with three fire emoji.

Check out Tiger Shroff's reaction on Disha Patani's look here:

This is not the first time that Tiger has done such a gesture. Recently, too Tiger left a fiery comment on Disha's photo which was a selfie wherein she turned make-up artist and did her own make-up and hair and alongside the selfie, Disha wrote,” Hair and makeup by me.” Well, Disha is not behind when it comes to praise each other. When Tiger Shroff posts workout videos on Instagram, Disha Patani is the first one to shower praises on the actor.

