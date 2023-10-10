Tiger Shroff’s rumored ex Disha Patani shows support for his upcoming film Ganapath in THIS way

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were rumored to be dating for several years. They hit the headlines last year after it was reported that the two had broken up. Over the years, Disha and Tiger were frequently spotted by the paparazzi together, however, neither of them ever confirmed their rumored relationship. Yesterday, the trailer of Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath was unveiled. Tiger’s rumored ex Disha showed her support for the film by sharing its trailer!

Tiger Shroff’s rumored ex Disha Patani shares the Ganapath trailer on social media

The trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born was released yesterday, leaving fans and audiences across the nation in absolute awe while raising the excitement for its arrival on October 20th globally. As soon as the trailer dropped, a number of celebrities such as Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Varun Sharma, and others took to their Instagram stories to share the trailer of Ganapath. Tiger’s rumored ex Disha Patani also showed her support for his film by sharing the poster of Ganapath featuring Tiger, and a link to the trailer. She captioned it, “Trailer out now,” along with a star emoticon.

Check out her Instagram story below!

Disha and Tiger still seem to be on cordial terms. In June this year, Disha celebrated her 31st birthday, and Tiger Shroff wished her on social media. Sharing their throwback picture together, he wrote, “Only the best times ahead! Keep spreading your wings and love and laughter always happy birthday @dishapatani.” Disha and Tiger starred together in Baaghi 2, helmed by Ahmed Khan. The actress also had a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3.

About Ganapath

Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl, stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023, coinciding with Dussehra.

