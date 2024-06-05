Tiger Shroff’s rumored ex-GF Disha Patani wishes his 'beautiful' mother Ayesha Shroff on her birthday: ‘Love you’

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff and his wife, Ayesha Shroff, are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary today. The day is even more special as the star wife is also celebrating her birthday today. Heartfelt wishes for the couple and Ayesha have been pouring in from family and friends alike. Meanwhile, Disha Patani also posted a beautiful wish for her rumored ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mother.

Disha Patani pens sweetest birthday wish for rumored ex-BF Tiger Shroff's mother

Today, on June 5, a while ago, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and dropped an endearing sun-kissed photograph of Jackie Shroff’s wife, Ayesha Shroff. Extending her heart-warming wish, the Welcome To The Jungle actress wrote, “Happiest b’day my beautiful aunty (accompanied by a flower emoji) Love you (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @ayeshashroff.”

In addition to this, Jackie Shroff dropped a gold throwback photograph with his loving wife. In the photograph, he was seen wrapping his arm around her while the duo looked away from the camera. Though the actor didn’t write anything, he added a Happy Birthday song in the background.

Tiger Shroff's adorable birthday wish for his mother.

Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff's endearing posts on their 47th wedding anniversary

Furthermore, Ayesha Shroff also dropped a similar photograph on her social media handle. Alongside the post, she expressed happiness, stating, “Happy anniversary to us!!! 47 years!!! To friendship and the best two kids in the WORLD!!! (accompanied by red-heart emojis) @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff”

Meanwhile, Jackie also dropped a romantic video encapsulating several throwback photographs exuding their timeless love. "My spine #HappyBirthday #HappyWeddingAnniversary @ayeshashroff"

Soon after the post was shared, several fans and followers of Shroff extended their wishes. While the couple’s daughter Krishna Shroff dropped red-heart eye emojis, Maine Pyar Kiya actress Bhagyashree wrote, “Happy anniversary dears.”

When Ayesha Shroff opened up on her love story with Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff got married on June 5, 1987. Earlier in an interview with Zoom, Ayesha had shared how her family was against the marriage because of their diverse backgrounds. However, despite her family’s reluctance, she continued meeting him secretly. One day, Ayesha confronted her mother and tried to convince her.

She shared, “‘Whatever it is, it is my decision’ and I know he will keep me happy, his mom is the most loving mother-in-law I could have. So we may not be rich, but we will be happy. If there is a problem, I will come running to you, but right now I know he will keep me happy.'".

