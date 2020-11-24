  1. Home
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna sets temperature soaring with her bikini PIC; Disha Patani drops a comment

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has shared a stunning bikini picture and Disha Patani is all praises of it. Check out the actress’ reaction below.
Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani have been grabbing the limelight for their camaraderie. The duo, who shares a great rapport, often indulges in fun banter on the social media. The two of them leave no opportunity to give compliments to each other for their stunning pictures. It goes without saying that the Malang actress and Krishna are very close to each other and are often spotted partying together. As we speak of this, they have yet again shelled out some major friendship goals. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Krishna has shared a stunning picture and a video of herself leaving everyone in awe. In the photo, she can be seen slaying a black bikini while soaking up the sun. One simply cannot miss her toned body as she can be seen lying down in the video. She also writes in her post, “Feeling blessed, never stressed.” Disha Patani was quick to take a note of it and responded with several fire emoticons. Needless to say, Tiger’s sister is looking piping hot in her latest post.

Check out Krishna Shroff’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Disha had earlier turned a makeup artist for Krishna and the latter has shared a glimpse of it on the photo-sharing app. She shared an amazing picture wherein she flaunted her flawless make up and credited the stunning actress for it. Meanwhile, talking about Disha’s work front, she has Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 in the pipeline.

Read Also: Disha Patani turns makeup artist for Krishna Shroff & we wonder how Tiger Shroff will react to it; See PIC

Credits :Krishna Shroff Instagram

