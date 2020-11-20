  1. Home
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's ex boyfriend Eban Hyams drops a hint about their breakup through cryptic post

Tiger Shroff’s younger sister Krishna Shroff’s ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams recently shared a cryptic post to drop a hint about what led to his and Krishna’s break up.
2462 reads Mumbai
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's ex boyfriend Eban Hyams Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna's ex boyfriend Eban Hyams drops a hint about their breakup through cryptic post
Actor Tiger Shroff’s younger sister Krishna Shroff made an announcement about her break up with boyfriend Eban Hyams last week. Now, Eban also took to his Instagram stories to share a cryptic post and it seems he has dropped a hint about what led to their break-up. According to Eban’s post, it looks like distance led them to part their ways, as it took a toll on their perfect relationship. Krishna is currently in India, while Eban is in Australia now. 

Last week, Tiger’s sister Krishna took to Instagram stories to announce her break-up with Eban. She has requested all the fan clubs not to tag them in any of the posts from now on. She has also deleted all her pictures with Eban from her social media handles. Krishna wrote, “All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public.” 

Check out Eban Hyams latest post here:

On May 2019, Krishna and Eban first met at Soho House in Mumbai and a month later they started dating. On their first meeting anniversary, they went live on Instagram and answered questions from fans.

During the Instagram chat session, Eban even revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’ when a fan asked them if they were married. 

During the lockdown, Eban was in India and spent most of his time with Krishna at her home in Mumbai. Later, Krishna flew to Australia to spend time with Eban and his family.

Further, Krishna Shroff has launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms last year. She has no inclination towards pursuing acting as a career.

