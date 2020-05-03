Tiger Shroff's terrific action scene from Baaghi 3 grabs Hrithik Roshan's attention; Watch video

Tiger Shroff's shirtless action scene from Baaghi 3 compels his War co-star Hrithik Roshan to watch the movie. Read on to know more.

Since the entire nation is under lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are finding interesting and unique ways to pass their quarantine period. Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning photos of him, one after the other. The actor has been sharing amazing BTS pictures and videos from Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 on his social media account for fans. Recently, Tiger shared a terrific action scene from his last released film Baaghi 3.

In the video shared, Tiger is seen showing off his amazing body in a shirtless avatar while flaunting his action skills by kicking off some villains from Baaghi 3. Sharing the video, the Baaghi actor wrote, "Everyday on set was torture, every punch i landed was like hitting slabs of ice, was a blessing everyday we all made it home in one piece. Here’s a clip for you guys! #Baaghi3 now streaming on @disneyplushotstarvip!." While fans have been going gaga over Tiger's action video, the actor's moves have also grabbed his War co-star 's attention and compelled him to watch the movie. Hrithik commented, "Watching this tonite !"

Talking about Baaghi 3, the movie also starring , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. The movie revolves around Ronnie, a young man who protects his timid brother Vikram from bullies. He convinces Vikram to join the police force and works with him to take down criminals without exposing himself. When Vikram receives nationwide praise, he is sent for a mission to Syria where Ronnie sees him getting beaten up and kidnapped over a video call. This prompts him to head to Syria and rescue Vikram.

Aside from this, before the lockdown, Tiger had announced his next with Ahmed Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. Titled Heropanti 2, the film will be a sequel to Tiger’s debut film. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

