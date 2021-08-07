Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram Teaser: Actor salutes India with his first Hindi single; Disha Patani lauds him

Actor Tiger Shroff released the teaser of his upcoming Hindi single Vande Mataram on Saturday. The actor took to his social media handle to share the teaser video featuring Tiger in a patriotic avatar. His video prompted rumoured girlfriend to drop a comment and cheer him on. On Friday, Tiger had unveiled the poster of his song and with it, he had revealed that the full song will be out on August 10, 2021. Now, Tiger has expressed his gratitude to all those who encouraged him to croon his first Hindi single ahead of Independence Day.

Taking to his Instagram handle Tiger shared a video in which he is seen dancing in an all white outfit and paying a tribute to India ahead of Independence Day. The Baaghi 3 actor could be seen nailing air flips, saluting the tricolour and hoisting it on a mountain top in the video. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Grateful to @jackkybhagnani for pushing me to sing #VandeMataram as my first hindi song. A lot of prep went into it with my vocal coach @suzanne_dmello and ofcourse @vishalmishraofficial ‘s guidance. So Happy to reunite with the amazing @remodsouza sir for this one. Here's a sneak peek for you that conspires thousands of emotions. = Excited!! Full song releasing on 10th August."

Take a look:

As soon as Tiger Shroff shared the teaser of his single, Disha dropped a comment and rooted for her rumoured beau. Apart from this, Bosco Martis, Vishal Mishra and Himesh Reshammiya also commented and cheered for the actor as he crooned his first Hindi song. Earlier, Tiger released two singles Casanova and Unbelievable.

On the work front, Tiger is occupied in the shoot of his film, Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The film is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and will release in December 2021. Besides this, Tiger also has Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

