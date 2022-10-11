Tiger Zinda Hai actor Sajjad Delafrooz pens down plight of women amid anti-hijab protests in Iran; READ

It has been weeks since anti-hijab protests have been going on in Iran. Let us rewind a bit for those who are unaware about the developments in that country. The anti-hijab protests erupted in Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died allegedly in police custody. Amini was detained by the country's police for violating the Islamic nation's dress code. While the protests are raging like wildfire in the country, here is what Tiger Zinda Hai actor Sajjad Delafrooz has to say. Sajjad Delafrooz on anti-hijab protests

Born in Iran, Delafrooz highlighted about the plight of women in Iran amidst these ongoing protests and came out in support of their bravery. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote a long note which read, “Let me share the lesson I learned from the young women when I was out on the streets: BRAVERY. They taught me I can stand against most brutal enforcement... Tear gas, guns, pepper spray..None of these feared them... I was attacked by tear gas, pepper spray, beaten up with batons, the police were shooting people directly but nothing derailed the spirit of these young women!” “When I saw a pregnant woman, women with asthma, and frail teenagers standing on the same grounds with me, I realized the meaning of bravery. I realized how proud I should be of these women in my country, and I should be hopeful for a better future for my country and this world. To you, Iranian Women who made me put the fear away give me a chance to stand next to you!,” the note further read.

Priyanka Chopra on anti-hijab protests While the Indian Government has not commented on the matter yet, the matter has picked up momentum across various spheres in the globe. Recently, Hollywood and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra came out in support of women protesting in Iran. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Women in Iran and around the world are standing up and raising their voices, publicly cutting their hair and many other forms of protest for Mahsa Amini, whose young life was taken away so brutally by the Iranian Morality Police for wearing her hijab 'improperly'. The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and MUST not be stemmed." She added, "I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves."