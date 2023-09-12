'Tiger's roar is like music...': Pulkit Samrat grateful as Salman Khan lauds his dancing skills in Fukrey 3

Bollywood actor, Pulkit Samrat is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Fukrey 3, which also stars Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Varun Sharma, and is set to release soon. As Pulkit is geared and all pumped with energy for the promotions of his movie, the recently released song from the movie, Ve Fukrey, was released yesterday. Pulkit took to Instagram to share the song’s release and wrote, “Dance karne ke liye taiyaar?” Fans took social media by a storm as they seem to be ready to groove to the latest track. Apart from fans, now the Bhai of the industry aka Salman Khan also showered the actor with praises.

Salman Khan lauds Pulkit’s dance in Ve Fukrey, wishes him the best

Actor Salman Khan seems to be excited as he reshared Pulkit Samrat’s Ve Fukrey’s release post on his Instagram story. Commending the actor for his dancing skills, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! actor penned a note for the Fukrey franchise actor and said, “It’s been long Pulkit that I have seen u dance like this…too good. Wish u the very best for Fukrey 3.”

After Salman Khan praised him for his performance, an excited Pulkit “keep calm” as he further re-shared Salman’s Instagram story and wrote, “Tiger’s roar is like music to my ears!! Can’t keep calm.. Swagging my way to the mooooon!! #Fukrey3 Thank you Bhai!!” He also tagged the legendary actor in his story.

About Fukrey 3

The Mrigdeep Singh Lamba directorial is set to hit the theaters soon. The actors seem to be thrilled as they indulge in promotions of the movie. Notably, the story of the movie revolves around four friends and their wish to make fast money. For the same, they approach Bholi (played by Richa Chadha) to invest in their scheme. However, they lose her money and prepare a strategy or they will have to face consequences.

