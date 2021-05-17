Tigmanshu Dhulia on Haasil completing 18 years: Irrfan Khan felt his role will be remembered like Gabbar Singh

Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Irrfan Khan starrer Haasil has completed 18 years. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls late actor on Twitter

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film Haasil completed 18 years of its release. The film, which starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Irrfan Khan, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, was released in 2003. And for this film, the late actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. The film is set and shot in and around Allahabad and is considered a cult film. The crime drama was brought recognition to the late actor. And as the film clocks 18 years, the director remembers Khan and revealed what he felt about his role.

Taking it to his official Twitter handle, Paan Singh Tomar’s director tweeted, “Haasil...16th of May the film did wonders for us I remember doing the background score and irfan dropped in we were working on the climax he saw it said this villain will be remembered like Gabbar Singh...well the villain was unlike Gabbar but yes Irfan will always be remembered.” To note, Gabbar’s role in Sholay is still considered as one of the iconic roles in Bollywood. It was essayed by late actor Amjad Khan.

Coming back to the film, Haasil is about student politics at the University of Allahabad. Jimmy Sheirgill meets Hrishitaa Bhatt at university and falls in love. Unfortunately, Irrfan Khan also falls for the same girl. Who marries the actress in the film and how the college politics affect it?

Haasil...16th of May the film did wonders for us I remember doing the background score and irfan dropped in we were working on the climax he saw it said this villain will be remembered like Gabbar Singh...well the villain was unlike Gabbar but yes Irfan will always be remembered — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 16, 2021

Late actor Irrfan Khan passed away last year in 2020. He was last seen in Angrezi Medium co-starring Radhika Manan, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

