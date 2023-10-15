‘Tigress’ Jacqueline Fernandez gets new letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Navratri: Gonna fast all the 9 days

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s name has often been linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The two were rumored to be dating; however, the actress has denied any relationship with him. Nevertheless, the intimate pictures of the two had gone viral on the internet. In fact, on various occasions, Sukesh continues to send his love in the form of letters and messages from inside the jail. Now, once again, as the holy occasion of Navratri starts, Sukesh has reportedly sent a special message for Fateh actress Jacqueline, referring to her as his ‘tigress’.

As per a report published in India Today, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent a special message to Jacqueline Fernandez as the 9-day festival of Navratri begins. Calling the actress his “tigress”, the conman mentioned that he would be fasting all nine days for her well-being and to ward off “all the negativity” around them.

He wrote in the letter, “Baby firstly you were looking super hot and pretty at the 'Doha Show'. Baby there is no one prettier than you, my Bomma. Baby as Navrathri is commencing from tomorrow, I am for the first time in my life gonna fast all the 9 days for 'your well-being' and mainly to ward away all the negativity around us. With Ma Shakthis devine intervention, everything will be only in our favour, the truth will prevail. We will be with each other very soon come what may and live together forover my Baby girl.”

In addition to this, Sukesh also promised the actress to organize a special pooja arthi for them at Ma Vaishno Devi Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

He mentioned in the letter, “Baby on the 9th day I am organising a special pooja arthi for you and me, on our names at Ma Vaishno Devi Temple and Mahakaleshwar Temple. Baby trust me, we are gonna have the last laugh as all those who have laughed, underestimated and been judgemental about you and me are gonna have no face to show very soon as the time has come for the moment of truth. The victory is gonna be ours baby. The world is gonna see it now, none of the charges will come out to be true against us, all of it is gonna fall flat. Baby the countdown has begun, you don't have to be worried about anything. I am here to have your back and protect you my Honey Poo.”

He concluded the letter by stating, “I would let even a single scratch on you anymore. Baby no 'cage' in this world can stop me loving you and protecting you and standing up for you. Baby I know how much you love me at the same time you know my baby I live for you, I would kill for you, I would die for you. Baby you are my lifeline. Cant wait to come and hold you tight. Love you like crazy my baby, my tigress, my shakthi.”

For the unversed, Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs. 200 crore extortion case. He has also been accused of several high-profile cases of forgery, extortion, and money laundering.

