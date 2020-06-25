TikTok star Siya Kakkar dies by suicide at the age of 16

Siya Kakkar Death: Tiktok star Siya Kakkar passed away in New Delhi on June 25. The popular online dancer died by suicide.

Almost two weeks after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death made the headlines, a TikTok star has reportedly ended her life. Tiktoker Siya Kakkar, who was 16 years old, died by suicide in New Delhi on June 25. Siya was popular in the TikTok community and among users for her incredible dancing skills. The teenager was reportedly found dead in her residence is in Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Her manager confirmed the heartbreaking news. The manager says she might have been facing troubles in her personal life.

As reported by India Today, her manger Arjun Sarin said, "This must be due to something personal...work-wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent. I am heading to her home in Preet Vihar." Arjun also told paparazzi Viral Bhayani that he spoke to Siya last night regarding a collaboration project and she sounded fine.

Siya was active on numerous social media platforms. She would post videos on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. Siya boasted of over a million followers (1.1 million) on Tiktok. She had over 104k followers on Instagram. Siya shared her last video on Instagram six days ago. The video saw the 16-year-old was dancing to a Punjabi track titled Sharaabi Teri Tor.

Check out Siya Kakkar's video below:

