Tiku Talsania’s daughter Shikha Talsania shares HEALTH UPDATE about him following brain stroke; ‘It’s been an emotional time...’
Tiku Talsania’s daughter Shikha Talsania took to her Instagram and shared major health update about her father after he suffered brain stroke. Check it out.
After reports of veteran actor Tiku Talsania suffering heart attack suffered, his wife, Deepti Talsani clarified that it was actually a brain stroke. While several fans were concerned about his well-being, the Sector 36 actor’s daughter Shikha Talsania has now shared an update stating that her father is now recuperating well.
On January 12, Shikha Talsania took to her Instagram stories and shared an official note expressing, "Thank you for all your prayers and concern. It’s been an emotional time for all of us but we are happy to share that dad is doing much better now and is recuperating well."
"We are grateful to the Doctors and Staff at Kokilaben Ambani hospital for everything that they have done and to his fans for all the love that’s come our way in abundance" followed by a red-heart emoji.
Take a look
