Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut shares 1st looks of Nawazuddin Siddiqui & Avneet Kaur from her home production

Kangana Ranaut is one of the actresses in Bollywood who never fails to surprise her audience. Be it with her movie announcements, project updates or her unabashed opinions, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi star always has something to offer to her fans. However, Kangana went on to make the headlines for a different reason this morning. After all, she has unveiled the first look of her much talked about first production Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared the first looks of Nawazuddin and Avneet who play the role of Sheru and Tiku respectively. To note, the duo, who has been collaborating for the first time, has been dishing out major retro vibes. Besides, Kangana also shared the first poster of the movie as she announced that the movie has hit the floors now and that it is quite close to her heart. She wrote, “Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me … Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd …Tiku Weds Sheru… Here’s a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins … See you soon in theatres first”.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post:

Meanwhile, Kangana, who was last seen in Thalaivii, is also making headlines for her upcoming movies Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress had recently wrapped the shooting of Tejas wherein she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer. As of now, she is working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad.