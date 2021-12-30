Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut shares BTS photo from sets featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut as a film producer with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru. As reported, the film will be witnessing a digital release. Earlier in the day, the actress had shared two pictures from the sets of the film in which she was seen sitting in front of a huge camera. And continuing with it, she has again shared another black and white picture featuring the lead actors from the set.

Sharing the still image, the actress wrote, “Stuff that dreams are made of …Tiku weds Sheru..” In the picture, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is looking like Raj Kapoor and Avneet Kaur as Nargis. It seems like they are recreating the scene of the popular song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua. The song is from the film Shree 420. Well, sharing the first poster featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kangana had written, “Hum jab milte hain, toh dil sey milte hain, varna khwabon mein bhi mushkil see milte hain (Whenever I meet people, I meet them with my heart, else I don't even meet them in their dreams). Meet Shiraz Khan Afghani urf Sheru." In the second poster, she introduced actor Avneet Kaur who will be playing the role of Tiku in the film. She captioned the poster, “Chalo toh chaand tak, nahi toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku."(Let's go to the moon or let's hang out till the evening.)

Take a look here:

The film is directed by Sai Kabir and will be produced under Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her first digital venture.

