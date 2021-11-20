Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut teases & says 'new acting coach in town' as she drops BTS pic with Avneet Kaur

Actress Kangana Ranaut is a jack of all trades and it is a known fact. From acting to direction, she has aced it all and now, as a producer, she is all set to bring an interesting and fresh story on Tiku Weds Sheru. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead, Tiku Weds Sheru shoot is currently going on and Kangana is spending time on the sets. Recently, while spending time with Avneet and crew, Kangana shared behind-the-scenes photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared two photos. In the first photo, she is seen clad in a yellow suit whilst sitting behind the monitor and observing the performance by the stars. In another photo, Kangana could be seen enacting a scene while Avneet could be seen observing how the Thalaivii star was explaining the details. Sharing the photo, Kangana wrote, "Uff new acting coach in town ha ha." To this, Avneet replied on her story and wrote, "The Best."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Tiku Weds Sheru is being backed by Kangana's Manikarnika Films. The film happens to be a love story that stars Nawaz in the lead with debutante Avneet. Kangana recently unveiled the first look of the film with a poster. Nawaz and Avneet could be seen in the same in a quirky avatar. With the poster, it was announced that it will be released on an OTT platform. It is being directed by Sai Kabir. The poster left fans excited to see Nawaz in a never-seen-before avatar.

