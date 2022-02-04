Tiku Weds Sheru wrap up party INSIDE pics: Kangana Ranaut & Nawazuddin Siddiqui gel like a house on fire

Kangana Ranaut has been grabbing all the eyeballs ever since she has started working on her upcoming project Tiku Weds Sheru. This film marks her debut as a producer and the actress has been making sure to treat all the fans with pictures and videos from the sets. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in pivotal roles. Last night we saw the entire team celebrating the wrap-up party in Mumbai and we have to admit that each one of them looked fabulous. Well, now the Queen actress has taken to her Instagram stories to share some inside pictures from the party.

In the first picture, we can see Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui sitting on the same sofa as the actress cannot stop laughing. Nawaz is looking at Kangana and is pointing towards his co-star Avneet Kaur who can be seen eating something. Kangana’s brother too is seen in the picture who is also smiling. Sharing this picture, Kangana wrote, “Wrap party from last night”. In the next picture, we can only see Kangana and Nawazuddin talking to each other. The actress wrote, “Good people bring good vibes.”

Take a look:

A few days back, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to announce Tiku Weds Sheru’s wrap-up. Kangana shared behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. She also shared the looks of Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the film as she penned a heartfelt note for all those who were a part of the film. Kangana expressed gratitude and wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon."

ALSO READ: It’s not in my character to copy anyone, says Kangana Ranaut on taking inspiration for LOCK UPP