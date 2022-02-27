Tiku Weds Sheru's Avneet Kaur on age gap with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I don’t see it as a problem

Avneet Kaur will be soon seen in the upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, which also co-stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. Avneet started her career at a young age when she participated in the dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010. She went on to feature in quite a few television shows and films, and now, she will be seen as a protagonist for the very first time. Directed by Sai Kabir, the film has been in the headlines for the 27-year age gap between the two leads. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Avneet addressed the issue.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Avneet said that she does not see the age gap as a problem. The 20-year old actress said, “I don’t see the age-gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana (Ranaut) ma’am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her.”

Recently, as per a report, Kangana mentioned at a press conference that people had warned her against the age gap between Nawazuddin and Avneet. However, she added, that it suits the story of her film.

Backed by Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films, Tiku Weds Sheru also marks the actress’ debut production venture. Recently the actress also took to her Instagram to announce Tiku Weds Sheru’s wrap-up. Kangana expressed gratitude and wrote, "Today by the grace of God we have completed filming of our first project of Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd … it’s been a gratifying experience and we have so many people to thank for this …Heart felt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of this journey personally, emotionally or in spirit…Thank you … eagerly awaiting to present this gem to the world now … see you in cinemas soon."

