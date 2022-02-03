Tillotama Shome gets emotional after reading book on Irrfan Khan: I will keep going back to these pages

The world lost a gem on 29th April 2020 when legendary actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode. The actor bestowed his audience with numerous masterpieces, and these movies will always keep him alive in our hearts. Actress Tillotama Shome shared a sweet bond with Irrfan, having worked with him in numerous films, such as critically acclaimed Qissa and of course, the blockbuster films Hindi Medium and Angrezi Medium. Recently, she read 'Dialogues With The Wind' written by Anup Singh on the memories of the Irrfan Khan and was left feeling a whirlwind of emotions.

Hence, Tillotama shared a soulful post on her Instagram with a sentimental caption, talking about how hard it was for her to read the book. She ended her caption on a grateful note as she thanked her two Pappajis, Anup and Irrfan. She wrote, "The book will hold you tight in a warm embrace, even when things get harsh and ragged. I was so afraid of reading this and put it off to when I feel stronger...BUT, I felt stronger after reading the first few pages. I felt like living beautifully, so I can die beautifully. I will keep going back to these pages, for years to come. Thank you to both my Pappaji's for creating cosmic combustions.Thank you Anup for being able to turn your grief into something so life affirming. Irrfan, I see you often as birds and the dialogue will continue."

After battling cancer for years, Irrfan Khan succumbed to the deadly chronic disease.

