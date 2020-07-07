  1. Home
Tillotama Shome receives a strange marriage proposal on social media

Actress Tillotama Shome has received a strange marriage proposal on social media.
2100 reads Mumbai
Tillotama took to Instagram, where she shared a snapshot of a message she received.

The message reads: "I love you. Will you marry me for my whole life forever? I am virgin and vegetarian guy who is always ready for a RNA 16s sequence male virginity test, lie detector test, narco test, brain mapping test."

"Yeh kaisa shakahari mazaak hai bhai (What sort of a vegetarian joke is this)? No thanks. Bye bye Tata bata alvid," she wrote as caption alongwith the snapshot she shared.

On the work front, she is currently seen in the digitally-released film, "Chintu Ka Birthday", which also features Vinay Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Reginald Barnes, Nate Scholz, Vedant Raj Chibber, Bisha Chaturvedi, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos.

The story of the film revolves around a six-year-old named Chintu, whose expatriate family is stuck in Iraq at a time when Saddam Hussein's regime has fallen.

Credits :IANS

