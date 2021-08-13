Tim looks a lot like Saif, Jeh looks like me: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS differences between her two sons

Kareena Kapoor Khan in her recent book spoke on the difference in personalities between Taimur and her younger son Jeh. Kareena mentioned that just like Taimur, Jeh was also born via C-section delivery. She said that Taimur looks more like Saif while Jeh looks more like her. She also mentioned that Taimur is more flamboyant while Jeh is quieter. 

Kareena Kapoor mentioned that after Taimur’s C-section delivery, she was advised by the doctors to not go for the normal delivery. “If you have had one C, it is very hard to follow it up with a natural delivery. Most doctors advise against it. I waited till 40 weeks for Jeh and then opted for a C. I was very uncomfortable in the OT because Jeh was still very high and thus was pressing on my diaphragm. My back was intensely pressured too,” wrote Kareena. 

Kareena Kapoor further wrote about the difference in personalities that she feels between her two sons. She mentioned that upon birth, Taimur did not scream but the first thing Jeh did was ‘scream’. Kareena further elaborates, “Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter”. 

Kareena Kapoor recently spoke to India Today and mentioned the negativity surrounding the name of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. She said, “Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive.”

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible


