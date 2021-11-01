Time travel to return of Jadoo; Here’s everything you can expect from Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4

In June this year, Hrithik Roshan celebrated 15 years of Krrish by announcing Krrish 4 and promised his fans the return of the popular franchise. The actor gave a slight hint about the film's plot. He captioned the post as, "The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4." The actor even shared a short motion poster to tease his fans. Interestingly, Hrithik as Krrish, is the only actor in Bollywood to have succeeded. The third part of Krrish 3 was released in 2013 on November 1. The movie featured Hrithik in a double role alongside Priyanka Chopra, Vivek Oberoi, and Kangana Ranaut in key roles and went on to become one of the highest grosser of the year. As Krrish 3 turns 8 years, here’s a list of things you can expect from the fourth part.

Hrithik Roshan to sing for Krrish 4

Composer Rajesh Roshan recently opened up on the music of the fourth part and said, “We have not started work on the music of Krrish 4 as yet, but we will begin as soon as the final script is locked. Rakesh ji (Roshan, director) is working on the script. With time, you also grow with the new techniques of sound and music, which I want to portray in the compositions of Krrish 4. Now the music system in every household is so advanced, that one has to adapt to the modern techniques to match these inventions.” When asked if Hrithik will be singing for Krrish 4 too?, he said, “Mostly he will sing, there will be one song for sure."

Time Travel

Pinkvilla’s source had revealed that the fourth installment of this superhero franchise is set against the backdrop of time travel. “The makers are trying to build the universe in a way that the world of Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish come together. While the idea of bringing Jadoo back is in place, the makers have zeroed in on the concept of time travel for this one. Krrish as a franchise has a strong sci-fi backdrop and there has been a gradual significance of time through all the films. In Koi Mil Gaya, Rohit Mehra uses his father’s equipment to communicate with Jadoo, whereas in Krrish, Rohit himself develops a Time Travel Machine, the object of interest. Time travel will be key to the story of Krrish 4,” the source said.

Larger-than-life story

Director Rakesh Roshan and actor Hrithik have been closely working with the team of writers on the script for a couple of years now. Moreover, the father-son duo has been in talks with visual effect experts from the West. Our source had revealed, “Krrish is a dear franchise for the Roshan's and they are keen to deliver a full proof film, close to the reality yet larger than life.” Isn’t that exciting?

Army of villains

A report in Mid-Day had stated that Hrithik in Krrish 4 may face off with an army of villains. The source told the daily, “The director intends to introduce an army of super villains who will battle the hero and has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to each baddie."

Return of Jadoo

A while back, Hrithik had spoken about the possibility of the return of Jadoo from Koi Mil Gaya to the Krrish universe. He had mentioned back then, that the world could do with a Jadoo.

Well, if all this turns out to be true, it surely will be exciting for all the sci-fi lovers and fans of the superhero Krrish.