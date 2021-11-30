Times when Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s social media banter left fans excited

From doing a shampoo commercial to turning muse for each other, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have come a long way. The couple, who exchanged garlands at Borgo Finocchieto in Italy's Tuscany in 2017, have been growing stronger with each other ever since. January 2021 turned lucky for Anushka and Virat as the couple welcomed their little one into this world. Although the couple has been busy parenting Vamika and meeting their work commitments, Virat and Anushka have vowed to keep their fans engaged and their interesting posts online are proof. The lovebirds have often blowed their fans with their cute social media banter and set out some major couple goals.

Look at 5 such instances here:



You’re my home

Virat recently shared a beautiful picture on his social media handle wherein he can be seen enjoying a picturesque view with his wifey Anushka Sharma. Sharing it on his gram, Virat said, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere @anushkasharma” Go ahead and say aww because we just did the same!” While Virat’s caption made fans go aww, Anushka’s response left them in splits. The ‘Dil Dhadkne Do’ actress wrote, “Which is great because you are hardly home.” This also made Virat smile and he commented “Haha” at her reply.



Launda from dilli & Mumbai ki billi

Virat Kohli had shared a series of pictures from the Cricket Club of India on his social media handles wherein he was seen caressing a cat. Posting the picture he wrote, “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice.” Anushka was quick to notice the post and dropped a cute comment. She wrote, “Hello billi”. Replying to his wife’s comment, Virat said, “Launda from dilli and Mumbai ki billi.” The couple’s fun banter left fans in awe. Cute. Right?

Pic Credits: A really good fan

Anushka Sharma had posted some solo pictures on her gram and impressed fans with her glamorous pictures. Taking cognizance of her pictures, Virat took to the comment section and enquire about the photographer. Well, it was none other than he himself.

"Who took these pictures?," Kohli said on Anushka’s post. But this did not end here. Anushka Sharma gained all the browny points with her savage reply. She wrote, “@virat.kohli a really good fan”.

All hearts

The ‘Pari’ star never fails to impress the internet. She is quite active in posting her pictures on Instagram. Days back, Anushka had dropped a sun-kissed post in a black dress as she enjoyed the weekend blues. “Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these…. Forgot the lyrics to this song,” she had written. But it was Virat’s comment that stole the show. He couldn’t stop gushing over his wifey’s new post and dropped red heart emoticons on the priceless pictures.

Grateful to god

It was Virat’s 33rd birthday when Anushka decided to express her love through a social media post. The actress wished her better half with a stunning picture and wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness !" It was Virat’s lovely response that caught the fans’ attention. Virat wrote, “You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you.”

