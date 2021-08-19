Tisca Chopra 'heartbroken' over Afghanistan crisis, says 'It is a land of utmost beauty and turmoil'

Panic gripped Afghanistan as their government collapsed on Sunday, August 15. As reported by ANI, President Ashraf Ghani left the country as the Taliban invaded its capital, seizing the Presidential Palace. Ever since, horrified videos of citizens fleeing the country have surfaced on social media. Amidst this, Bollywood actor Tisca Chopra, who has spent most of her childhood in Kabul, told Etimes that she is absolutely ‘heartbroken’ to even imagine the amount of suffering that the citizens have to incur amidst this crisis situation.

During the interaction, the actor said that she is tremendously worried for innocent women and children who are now forced to obey the Taliban regime. According to her, women of Afghanistan have fought over the years to claim their basic rights and now with the rule of the militant organisation, all the rights including education might disappear. She said, “I worry for the women and children of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime because the freedom to work, education... all that might no longer exist. So many women fought so hard for years for progress, for their basic rights, and all that might just disappear, which is heartbreaking. From what we all have been seeing on the Internet, and whatever I have been reading and watching about Afghanistan, everything is disturbing.”

The actor’s entire childhood has been connected to Afghanistan and now she cannot fathom to make sense of the betrayal that the citizens might be feeling currently. She adds, “My whole childhood is connected to that land. I can understand the sense of betrayal that the Afghanis might be feeling. What are they going to do? The images of people hanging to the wheels of the aircraft that was leaving, falling to their death, were heartbreaking. For them, death was better than living in that country. To see such images, to think about what those people must be going through is disturbing. It is the land of utmost beauty and utmost turmoil.”

On Sunday, Taliban militants reportedly retook Afghanistan's capital, almost two decades after they were driven from Kabul by US troops. Amid this, panic continues to mount over the entire nation as citizens fear the rule of the brutal military organization along with the threats of reprisal killings. Several videos of citizens swarming planes to flee the country has left the entire world in a state of shock.

