Tisca Chopra recalls being replaced by 'someone younger' four days before shoot; says, 'very sad world we are living in'

Actress Tisca Chopra, who is best known for her role in Aamir Khan's directorial and production venture, Taare Zameen Par, recently appeared in the mystery thriller film, Murder Mubarak.

The actress recently spoke about how she was replaced in a project in 2016. Tisca also shared her views on how she perceives filmmakers who are only 'interested' in young actresses.

Tisca Chopra recalls being replaced

In a recent interview with Galatta Times, Tisca Chopra opened up about working on the project and how she had already begun preparing for her role. The actress said that she was replaced by "someone younger", four days before the shoot.

"In 2016, there was a particular director who strung me along for a bit of time. We started doing prep, costumes, lines, and everything. About four days before the shoot, he said they were going with someone younger," Tisca said.

The Murder Mubarak actress shared that she was later informed that it was the producers' decision. "Then, he tried to fob it off by saying it’s the call of the producers. But I could see that it was just… I didn’t want to hear that anymore,” she added.

Tisca Chopra talks about filmmakers choosing young actresses

Tisca Chopra further expressed how she had been ignoring her collaboration with 'wonderful directors' and her learning process with them for quite some time. "I’ve had the benefit of working with wonderful directors and learning from them by watching their process and imbibing that," the 50-year-old actress said.

Talking about a section of filmmakers who only cast young actresses, Tisca shared that we are living in a 'sad world'.

Tisca said that she rebelled against the fact that 'youth' and 'beauty' are the only two factors required in a particular market. "If they are interested only in young and beautiful, it’s a very sad world we’re living in," the Taare Zameen Par actress said.

Tisca Chopra's work front

Apart from Taare Zameen Par and Murder Mubarak, Tisca Chopra has appeared in films like Taqdeerwala, Firaaq, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji, Love Breakups Zindagi, Qissa, Highway, Good Newwz, and Jugjugg Jeeyo.

