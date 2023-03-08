TJMM Screening: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar, Rakulpreet and more arrive in style; See PICS

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan will have a cinematic release on the 8th of March, 2023, on the auspicious occasion of Holi. The film has got the right amount of buzz and excitement among audiences and is expected to take a good start at the box office. Before getting to the part that matters, it is to be noted that this genre doesn't have many takers on the face of it in today's time, and the last rom-com that did a business of over Rs 100 crores was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, again directed by Luv Ranjan. The makers of Tu Jhooti Main Makkar held a grand screening event for the film in Mumbai, on Tuesday night which was graced by some renowned celebrities of the B-town.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor attend the screening of TJMM

The lead pair of the much awaited rom-com, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor attended the grand screening event of the film. The former looked handsome in a white tshirt which he paired with denim. whereas the latter looked beautiful in a cream top and glittery jacket which she paired with blue denim.



Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and more arrive in style

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar screening event was attended by some of the popular names in the industry, including Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa. Rakulpreet Singh and Dhvani Bhanushali was also snapped at the event. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera in casual outfits. Dhvani was spotted in a black off-shoulder top which she paired with denim and Rakulpreet on the other hand was spotted in a black shirt which she paired with a uber cool trousers. Arjun Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also snapped at the event.



About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Apart from Ranbir and Shraddha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the most-awaited film is slated to hit theatres on 8th March 2023, on the occasion of Holi.

