TJMM: Shraddha Kapoor's witty one-liners to fans while enjoying pani-puri deserve your attention; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the talented actresses of the Bollywood industry owing to her good looks and unique acting skills. The actress I quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. She keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and her fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love on her. Currently, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, the actress shared a funny video on the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ which is getting immense love from the fans and their hilarious reactions will leave you in splits. Shraddha shares a funny video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a witty video of herself enjoying pani puri. In the video, the actress was grooving to the song ‘Tere Pyaar Mein.’ Along with the video, she wrote ‘Aap log kiske pyaar mein Bheege Bheege Bheege? Comments mein batao aur apni apni reels banao.’ As soon as se shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious responses. Check out the video here

Fans reaction Shraddha’s funny video went viral in no time and fans could not stop them from commenting. Auser wrote ‘Itna khan eke baad bhi moti kaise nahi hoti?’ to which the actress replied ‘pehle teekhey paani se zabaan jalaati hu phir calories jalaati hu.’ Another fan commented ‘Shraddha and eating is an endless love story’. Not just this, when a user asked Shraddha ‘Bki to thik hai pyaar krna hi hai to inan se kro’, the actress answered ‘pani puri jitna payara mila nai aj tak.’ Check out the comments here:

About Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Luv Ranjan’s 5th directorial after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, AkashVaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It’s said to be an out-and-out family entertainer, and in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, had shown immense faith in the music album of this film. The filmmaker believes that it has songs that appeal to all sections of the audience – from youth to families.

