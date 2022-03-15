TKSS-The Kashmir Files row: Kapil Sharma thanks Anupam Kher for clarifying false allegations against him

Recently, comedian and host Kapil Sharma got trolled on social media for allegedly not inviting the cast of The Kashmir Files, which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri on his show. The entire fiasco had happened when Vivek Agnihotri wrote on Twitter that his team was not invited on The Kapil Sharma Show as there is no big star is involved in it. However, Kapil had tweeted regarding the same and said that there is no truth in this matter. He replied to a fan’s tweet, “Never believe in one-sided story in today’s social media world.” ‘Boycott Kapil Sharma’ also trended on Twitter.

Now, in an interview with Times Now, Anupam Kher defended Kapil Sharma and clarified the matter. He said that he was invited to the show but did not go as the subject of the film is serious. Post this, the comedian thanked the senior actor for clarifying false allegations against him. He posted a small clip of Kher’s interview on social media and wrote, “Thank you paji @AnupamPKher for clarifying all the false allegations against me.” He added, “Thanks to those who showered me with so much love without knowing the truth.”

Speaking about the film The Kashmir Files, it has garnered lots of praise from the audience. Recently, Yami Gautam wrote a heartfelt post after watching the film after her husband Aditya Dhar expressed his views on the film. She wrote, “Resharing Aditya Dhar's tweet, wife and actress Yami Gautam also echoed similar sentiments. She tweeted, "Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that this peace-loving community has gone through. But majority of the nation is still unaware. It took us 32 years and a film to get to know the truth. Please watch and support #TheKashmirFiles.”

